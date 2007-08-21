Wired's Halo-Palooza

Just as you settle in with BioShock, Wired's here to remind you that the big games are coming thick and fast. Halo 3, for instance. (Remember that?) The mag's just posted a big ol' Halo 3 feature written by Clive Thompson. There's a lot there, tons of meat, tons of grist. So if you like Halo 3 meat and grist, tonight youl dine in SPARTAN-117. A round-up of links: How Microsoft Labs Invented a New Science of Play Halo 3 Creators at Bungie Halo 3 Video Primer Weapons [Wired]