With This Click On Thee Wed: First-Ever Fan Faire Wedding

This Saturday two Fan Faire attending will be tying the knot in both the real world and the virtual one.
The wedding ceremony will take place at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino during the annual event's Grand Banquet. The couple, clad in Everquest II costumes, will exchange vows in front of a pastor and inside the game at the same time using two computers perched on the alter.
The whole thing, set to take place on Saturday at 9 p.m., will be broadcast during the Grand Banquet. Here's hoping that at least one of them look like Antonia.
