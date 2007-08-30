Woman-Slapping Coming To DS Via Homebrew

It was said a million billion times when Rose & Camellia was first seen: slapping women was great on the PC, but it'd be PERFECT on the DS. More interactive, more portable. While an official, boxed copy is just never ever going to happen, French homebrewer Mia has started work on a DS version of the game. Good news! Bad news? Dude says he won't have time to finish it, and wants help. If you speak French, know anything about DS homebrew and realise this is probably the most important human endeavour of our age, hit up Mia's site. The rest of you: sit, wait, pray. Rose Camellia DS [insert credit]