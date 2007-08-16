Working With Microsoft Not Epic's "Chief Priority" Now

Epic honcho Mark Rein fired this flamebait: "We'll compress some things. But you know, we may have fewer maps on the 360 version... Blu-Ray has definitely given us a lot of legroom." That's not all. He also said: "If you think down the road, well maybe the next UT beyond this one, on Blu-Ray disc, we might fill the whole damn disc with all the cool stuff the mod makers make." Take THAT, Microsoft!!

Today's he back with some back peddling and side-stepping. What's more, he's disappointed. Over on the Epic Forums, Rein writes:

I continue to be disappointed that folks on the internet treat any positive thing we say about one platform as some sort of critique of another platform. We're a multi-platform company folks please come to grips with that. We like the PC. We like the 360. We like the PS3. We like the Macintosh. We like Linux. We will deliver UT3 for all of these platforms and it will rock on every one.

Yes, but rock some of them more with that extra "legroom." And disappointed? Is this the first time he's used the internet? He continues (so will we):

The simple facts state that the optical disc on the PS3 holds more data than the optical disc on the 360. If we exceed size of the 360s optical disc then we'll have to find alternative ways to get the content to 360 users such as making it downloadable. Adding a second DVD to a game like UT3 would be a challenge because when playing online you might not know exactly what map you're going to be playing next and we have to be able to accommodate users of the core system. So does that mean the disc on the 360 might have a map or two less? Possibly although it is too early to tell for sure. People love Unreal Tournament because we always ship it with tonnes of great content but that also makes it a bit of a disc hog - in a good way.

Facts are facts! Don't read anymore into it than that. That above comment was followed by a smiley emoticon. Take that to mean what you will, but we gather he's happy.

Obviously, and as is true with most major games on 360 and PS3, you're going to be putting your hard drive to good use if you want to experience the full richness of content that UT3 will have to offer over the lifetime of the game. The fact that you can do this is a good thing. I don't know the exact numbers but I suspect the version of Gears of War that most of our customers play today on their 360s, when you combine the downloadable content with the content on the disc, is larger than what we could fit on the 360's optical disc alone. So clearly there are perfectly good strategies to cope with this situation. We're all very used to downloading extra content for console games and with UT3 there will be lots of it for all supported platforms. In fact the cool thing about our engine is that when you make content for one platform it can run on all of them. If history is any indication, the vast majority of UT3 content won't even come from Epic - it will come from some very brilliant end users with lots of cool and innovative ideas.

Blah, blah, blah, 360, blah, blah, blah.

When it comes to user created mods on the 360 — we will work with Microsoft to find a way to support them. We just don't have all the answers today and it isn't our chief priority at this very moment because we already have our hands completely full shipping UT3 on PC and PS3 as well as shipping Gears of War on PC. When we get those out of the way, and get a little time to spend with our friends and families, then we'll get back on this issue and figure it out.

See people? It's not that Epic is dissin' the Xbox 360. Oh, no. It's just not Epic's chief priority. Rein's busy getting UT3 ready, gearing up Gears of War for the PC and trolling. Once he finishes with that, Microsoft, you'll have his full attention!

Is the 360 version limited? [Epic, Thanks Vecha!]