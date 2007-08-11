World In Conflict Hits Sept. 18

It's official, everybody's favourite RTS that isn't really an RTS is hitting North America on September 18. The innovative strategy game will sell for $US50, or you can pay an extra $US10 for the Collector's Edition.

I played a bit of the game when it was in beta and I quite enjoyed it, though I think it would be a lot more fun if you were playing with a group of friends. That's mostly because in the game you take control of one type of unit and then have to rely on your team mates to provide support and such. I often played artillery and after hammering the enemy from a distance for most of the game found myself royally screwed when they came hunting for me and my team mates were nowhere to be found.

Hit the jump for the official press release.SIERRA ENTERTAINMENT'S WORLD IN CONFLICT GOES GOLD

Highly Anticipated Action-Strategy Game from Massive Entertainment to Hit North American Retail Stores September 18

LOS ANGELES (August 10, 2007) - Sierra Entertainment, a division of Vivendi Games, is pleased to announce that development of World in Conflictâ„¢ is complete and the game has "Gone Gold." The upcoming action-strategy PC game was created by Massive Entertainment, a Sierra Entertainment internal studio, and will be available for personal computer at North American retail outlets on September 18 in both Standard and Collector's Edition versions for a suggested retail price of $US49.99 and $US59.99 respectively.

"Sierra Entertainment would like to congratulate Massive Entertainment for creating one of the premiere PC games of 2007, one that pushes the strategy genre to the next-generation, blurring the lines between strategy, action and first-person-shooter," said Martin Tremblay, president of worldwide studios, Sierra Entertainment. "World in Conflict delivers on the promise of modern PC gaming, providing amazing graphics featuring DX10 effects, groundbreaking multiplayer for individuals and clans, and fresh single player gameplay that will keep strategy fans engaged while also bringing a much broader group of gamers to the genre."

World in Conflict asks the terrifying question, what if the Cold War didn't end? The award-winning game represents the next-generation of strategy titles, pitting Cold War-era superpowers against one another with completely destructible 3D battlefields and blistering visuals using DX10 technology. World in Conflict features an innovative gameplay mechanism that removes traditional resource-gathering and base-building in favour of non-stop combat, tactical decisions and FPS-like intense action. The game also features a deep single-player campaign that showcases Hollywood-quality storytelling of the Cold War gone hot.

Features in World in Conflict include: â€¢ Action-Focused Gameplay: World in Conflict focuses on tactical combat to create a game that is fast and hard-hitting - much like an FPS - by removing traditional base-building and resource gathering in favour of instant warfare and by doing so, creating a new category of PC games: Action-Strategy â€¢ Dramatic Single-Player Campaign: World in Conflict's single player mode will offer a deep and emotional storyline created by renowned author and cold war authority, Larry Bond; players will strap on the combat boots of a young field commander featuring Hollywood voice-over talent and a thrilling personal journey through World War III â€¢ Accessibility: World in Conflict's FPS-like control scheme and 360-degree camera make its action-strategy gameplay exciting for hardcore strategy fans as well as accessible to fans of other genres - strategy fans will love World in Conflict. For gamers who have never played strategy before, World in Conflict is the game to try â€¢ Deep Multiplayer With "Next-Gen" Features: World in Conflict will support up to 16 players for head-to-head and team-based battles in Domination, Tug-of-War and Assault modes; online play will feature built-in Voice-over IP (VoIP), support for clan management, competitive ladders, online tournaments, chat rooms, friends lists and more â€¢ Real World Super-Powered Warfare: Unleash the authentic military arsenals of the great superpowers including tanks, planes, trucks, troops and helicopters from the USA, Soviet Union and NATO; as well as massive tactical attacks such as carpet bombings, long-range artillery, napalm and nuclear weapons â€¢ Player Roles - Innovative in the strategy genre, players will choose to engage the enemy as Infantry, Armour, Support, or Air specialists; multiplayer teams will need to master each role and their cooperative elements for maximum effectiveness â€¢ Bleeding-Edge Graphics - The latest version of Massive's proprietary Masstech engine uses DX10 technology, with advanced lighting, particle and physics effects, and allows for a full 360-degree range of camera control â€¢ Complete Destructibility - As the battle rages, the world environment pays the price as every object - houses, trees and more - crumble under the force of war â€¢ Scalability: While pushing the bleeding edge, Massive's proprietary Masstech engine also scales down to accommodate a wide range of PC specifications - if you've played a modern PC game within the last two years, you'll be able to play World in Conflict

The World in Conflict Collector's Edition will include limited edition extras for hardcore fans and Cold War enthusiasts, including an authentic piece of the Berlin Wall, a bonus DVD from The History ChannelÂ®, behind the scenes videos and special packaging. Additional pre-order bonuses for the Collector's Edition and Standard Edition versions of World in Conflict are now available at participating retailers across North America, including an additional bonus DVD from The History ChannelÂ® and other added content.

World in Conflict will be available at retail stores in North America on September 18 for the personal computer with a suggested retail price of $US49.99 for Standard Edition and $US59.99 for the Collector's Edition. For more information on World in Conflict or to find participating pre-order retailers, please visit www.worldinconflict.com.