The motivation to upgrade my PC never comes from a general realisation that it's useless. It normally comes from the release of a single game that, no questions asked, I justgottagottaplay. World in Conflict looks like being that game, and it looks like my time is short, since a PC demo's due for Friday. It'll contain both singleplayer and multiplayer components, and should tide you over til the games release on September 18.
World In Conflict PC Demo Hits Friday
