XBLA Download Cap Staying At 150MB?

Little more Gamefest news for you. Microsoft's decision to up the size limit on their XBLA games to 150MB was a good move. One they're so happy with, in fact, they're going to stick with it. 1UP are reporting that even with big, shiny things like Warhawk about to appear on the PlayStation Store, MS will be sticking to their 150MB limit. As they should! We've got a good little apple-cart going on between each of the three consoles, with each having their own little corner of the market locked down. No need to go upsetting it with any sudden moves. Gamefest 2007: No XBLA Size Increase Coming [1UP]