XBLA Games Do Well For Themselves

Earlier this week we reported some new numbers from Live—that the service had 45 million downloads and 7.1 million users. But from that same presentation, another interesting piece of information has hit the net:

The average return on an XBLA title is 156% over 12 months on Live. And the first 2 months on Live only account for 1/3 of a game's sales.

Top selling games like TMNT surely tip the scales a bit, but overall, that's an impressive number for smaller companies making risky investments. And as the 360 finds its way into more homes, hopefully that number will only grow and lead to more, original titles.

