XBLA Gets Hexic 2 And Ecco The Dolphin

More Hexic! MORE HEXIC!!! (And some Ecco the Dolphin.)

Both are on XBLA now, just like we promised you. Hexic 2 is for the big spenders, though. It'll run you 800 points, which breaks my McDonald's Value Meal budget restraint I place on all purchases. Ecco the Dophin is 400 points. But, in case you forgot from your first experience with the game, it's just not very good. Luckily, for the puzzle geeks there's...

