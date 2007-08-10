Xbox 360 Core Models Being Phased Out?

During our many, many phone calls to Best Buy locations throughout the United States yesterday, we noticed a common thread. Not one store was carrying the Xbox 360 Core Pack. A surprising number of department heads also volunteered the following information, "And it doesn't look like we're getting any more in. Ever."

While that's not clear cut proof that the Xbox 360 Core model is being phased out altogether, it does lend weight to the theory. Given that Microsoft says it has "not announced any plans to add HDMI to the Xbox 360 Core System", one could speculate that either the Core model is being phased out (at least in North America) or that Core packages with HDMI output, as well as other unspecified hardware updates, could be arriving much later.

We've contacted Microsoft for clarification on the matter and will update with more information as soon as possible.