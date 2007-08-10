The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Xbox 360 Core Models Being Phased Out?

xbox_360_core.jpgDuring our many, many phone calls to Best Buy locations throughout the United States yesterday, we noticed a common thread. Not one store was carrying the Xbox 360 Core Pack. A surprising number of department heads also volunteered the following information, "And it doesn't look like we're getting any more in. Ever."

While that's not clear cut proof that the Xbox 360 Core model is being phased out altogether, it does lend weight to the theory. Given that Microsoft says it has "not announced any plans to add HDMI to the Xbox 360 Core System", one could speculate that either the Core model is being phased out (at least in North America) or that Core packages with HDMI output, as well as other unspecified hardware updates, could be arriving much later.

We've contacted Microsoft for clarification on the matter and will update with more information as soon as possible.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles