Xbox 360 Repairs Slow To Crawl

Rumour has it that a spike in Xbox 360 returns, both valid and not so much, have lead to an increase in the return time for repaired Xbox 360s.

I've heard that the turnaround time for Xbox 360 repairs has skyrocketed to as long as six weeks and if you do the maths, that could mean that some loyal 360 fans may be console-less when the Halo 3 launches. Talk about bad juju.