Fatal Intertia Demo Live

They could have just called it Dead Stop, but they had to go and get all fancy on us. A demo for Koei's take on the futuristic racer (read: Wipeout) genre is now up on Xbox Live Marketplace. Weighing in at a modest 380MB, the demo features three different race types in a canyon environment. I've already downloaded and screwed around a bit, and what I've seen isn't too shabby. Not as much of a sense of speed as I would like but certainly worth a look if you're a fan of the genre.