It has just come to our attention that Microsoft and Kevin Ray have settled their lawsuit out of court, kissed and made nice. If you don't remember, Ray proposed some class action finger pointing after the Fall 2006 update bricked his 360. The thing is, Kevin was actually able to get a warranty repair on his Xbox 360 after Microsoft moved the then 90-day warranty to 1-year, in December. (Of course, that was a long time ago, and we all know that the Xbox warranty stands at 3-years right now.) The kicker: since they settled out of court on an individual basis, and since Microsoft's already addressed the warranty issue, none of us are getting any scratch out of the deal.[Seattle PI]
XBox Fall Update Bricking Lawsuit Settled
