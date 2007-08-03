Even More New Guitar Hero III Tracks

Activision has announced just shy of a dozen new tracks for Guitar Hero III's set list, only a few of which were already spoiled by posters on the Score Hero forums. There's an intense amount of rock contained within, including some excellent master track news.

Totally metal press release, with current track list reminder, right after the jump.

Guitar HeroTM III: Legends Of Rock Cranks It Up, Blaring 11 New Tracks To The Set List

Master Tracks from AFI, Iron Maiden, Queens of the Stone Age,Red Hot Chili Peppers, Slayer and the Strokes Added to Playlist

SUNNYVALE, CA - August 2, 2007 - Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) announced today 11 new songs for Guitar Heroâ„¢ III: Legends of Rock, the next installment in the #1 best-selling music and rhythm based game franchise, including master tracks from rockers AFI, Iron Maiden, Queens of the Stone Age, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Slayer and the Strokes.

The 11 additional tracks include:

Â· Miss Murder (by AFI)

Â· Through Fire and Flames (by Dragonforce)

Â· Number of the Beast (by Iron Maiden)

Â· 3's and 7's (by Queens of the Stone Age)

Â· Suck My Kiss (by Red Hot Chili Peppers)

Â· Raining Blood (by Slayer)

Â· Reptillia (by The Strokes)

Â· Paranoid (as made famous by Black Sabbath)

Â· Cities on Flame (as made famous by Blue Oyster Cult)

Â· Mississippi Queen (as made famous by Mountain)

Â· La Grange (as made famous by ZZ Top)

"Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock features the most comprehensive song list ever assembled for a game," said Tim Riley, Activision's worldwide executive of music. "Artists and music execs from the major and independent record labels and publishers respect the brand and have given us unrivalled access to their music vaults allowing us to give gamers what they want - to grab their Gibson guitars and shred to their favourite music."

In fact, real rock stars like Jade Puget, guitarist for AFI, a band featured in the game is anticipating the upcoming release of the Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock and wants fans to know that "if you're going to start playing Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock, make sure you have, say, the next 2 years free, because that's all you're going to want to do."

In addition to the newly announced tracks, Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock's previously announced tracks include:

Â· Slash's Original Boss Battle Recording

Â· Welcome to The Jungle (by Guns N' Roses)

Â· Paint It Black (by The Rolling Stones)

Â· Cherub Rock (by Smashing Pumpkins)

Â· Sabotage (by Beastie Boys)

Â· The Metal (by Tenacious D)

Â· My Name is Jonas (by Weezer)

Â· Knights of Cydonia (by Muse)

Â· Even Flow (by Pearl Jam)

Â· Lay Down (by Priestess)

Â· Cult of Personality (by Living Colour)

Â· Rock and Roll All Nite (as made famous by Kiss)

Â· School's Out (as made famous by Alice Cooper)

Â· Rock You Like a Hurricane (as made famous by Scorpions)

Â· Slow Ride (as made famous by Foghat)

Â· Barracuda (as made famous by Heart)

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock will include explosive new content and features including a multiplayer action-inspired battle mode, gruelling boss battles, a host of exclusive unlockable content and visually stunning rock venues. Expanded online multiplayer game modes will also allow axe-shredders worldwide to compete head-to-head for true legendary rock status. While continuing to retain all the key features from their prior legendary performances, fresh downloadable content will be offered on multiple platforms, and players can now shred to a killer set list from many of the most popular rock songs ever recorded.

For the first time ever, Guitar Hero fans will also be able to thrash and burn with new wireless guitar controllers available for each platform, including exclusive Gibson Guitar's Les Paul model for the Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, Wiiâ„¢ home video game system from Nintendo, and PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system. PlayStationÂ®2 gamers will also get to shred on a new exclusive shape, Gibson's Kramer guitar, popularised by hard rockers and known for its body design, pickups, electronics and construction for furious finger fretting.

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock, published by RedOctaneÂ® and developed by Neversoft, is not yet rated by the ESRB and will be available this October. For more information about the Guitar Hero franchise, please visit the dedicated community site: www.guitarhero.com.

