Yahtzee Skewers Heavenly Sword Demo

Yahtzee Croshaw is my hero. Having been discovered by The Escapist via his "Fully Ramblomatic" reviews of Fable: The Lost Chapters and the PS3 demo of The Darkness. He's a British-born writer living in Australia whose flash animations were among the best things on YouTube and now, by extension, The Escapist. This week in their Zero Punctuation segment he manages to cover everything I wanted to cover in my stories on the miniature Heavenly Sword(s) demo and Resident Evil 5 racism, only much more amusing than I could ever hope to be. I hate him. I love him. Just go look for yourself, and report back to me your findings.

