Yeah, Quake Wars Is Gold

Quake Wars! One day I think you're already out, the next, I think you're still months away. It's one of those games. Always hearing about it, never seeing it on a shelf. Activision just let us know that it is coming, and is coming soon, with the game having just gone gold. Expect to be battling the Strogg on mega-textured maps on September 28 if you're in Europe or Australia, or October 2 if you're in North America. Press release saying everything I just said but with over-enthusiastic quotes follows.

August 31, 2007 - The ultimate online team and objective-based multiplayer experience is locked and loaded! id Softwareâ„¢ and Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) announced today that Enemy Territory: QUAKE Warsâ„¢ for WindowsÂ® PC has gone gold and will be available in retail outlets in Europe and Australia on September 28, 2007 and on North American store shelves beginning October 2, 2007. Developed by Splash Damage, the prequel to the futuristic wars in the QUAKE II storyline pits the armies of Earth's Global Defence Force (GDF) against the invading alien Strogg in the multiplayer action shooter that transports players to the front lines in the battle for Earth.

"After months of testing, tweaking and balancing Enemy Territory: QUAKE Wars, I'm pleased to finally be able to say 'It's Done!'" said id Software CEO Todd Hollenshead. "We've had a ton of fun getting the game ready for the masses and I'm looking forward to seeing the massive battle for the top of the online leaderboards begin!"

To date, Enemy Territory: QUAKE Wars has won more than 15 awards and has been heralded as one of the most anticipated new titles in 2007 by nearly a dozen publications.

"The opportunity to develop Enemy Territory QUAKE Wars has been mind-blowingly cool!" said Splash Damage Owner and Creative Director Paul Wedgwood. "The passion and effort put in by our team at Splash Damage, combined with the amazing direction and mentoring we've received from id Software has lead to an award-winning game that we're incredibly proud of. Our team can't wait to join fans across the globe to fight in Earth's battle for survival!"

Enemy Territory: QUAKE Wars for Windows PC is rated "M" (Moderate Violence) by the OFLC and carries a suggested retail price of $US89.95 for the regular edition and $US99.95 for the Limited Collector's Edition. To learn more about the game, visit http://www.enemyterritory.com/.

Enemy Territory: QUAKE Wars takes place in the year 2065 and gives gamers the chance to play as the GDF or Strogg in one of five unique character classes, either online or offline with computer controlled AI team-mates and opponents. Employing an arsenal of weapons, vehicles and deployable armaments, players engage in an action-packed test of skill and coordinated teamwork through a series of combat objectives. Persistent character growth and achievements reward players for teamwork, while clearly defined mission and class objectives guide new players to meaningful contributions on the battlefield.

Enemy Territory: QUAKE Wars is also in development by Nerve Software for the Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and by Activision Foster City for the PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system.