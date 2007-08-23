Yes, Roller Blades Are Cool In Korea

Street Gears, a Korean PC game, has a nice Jet Set Radio-esque vibe and is screaming for an English translation. Looks like it would be a perfect PSP game. Someone make it happen! I'll totally play it!!
Street Gears [Siliconera]
