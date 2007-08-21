Yes, The BioShock PC Demo Is Now Available

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

biopc.jpgGo, download, run free with it. Were my PC able to run it, I'd probably be trying to lick the 1920x1200 beads of water as they rolled down the screen, all the while mumbling yummy words as I fried the shit outta some Splicers with my hands that SHOOT LIGHTNING. As it is, though, I'm going to have to go play the 360 demo one more time, and try to think of a way to get the 24th (Aussie release date) here a little sooner.

