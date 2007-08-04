You Can't Stop Progress: Newfangled Wii Straps In The Wild?

NintendoWorldReport are reporting (this is yet to be confirmed) that the Wii Remote's wrist strap is now onto its fourth version. And this one's all-new. Instead of the little sliding clip, it now appears the straps have a cute little lockable clip with cute little lockable jaws. Yeah, it's overkill, but let's also call it progress.
New Wii Wrist Straps Circulating [NintendoWorldReport, via Go Nintendo]
NintendoWorldReport are reporting (this is yet to be confirmed) that the Wii Remote's wrist strap is now onto its fourth version. And this one's all-new. Instead of the little sliding clip, it now appears the straps have a cute little lockable clip with cute little lockable jaws. Yeah, it's overkill, but let's also call it progress.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink