You Can't Stop Progress: Newfangled Wii Straps In The Wild?

NintendoWorldReport are reporting (this is yet to be confirmed) that the Wii Remote's wrist strap is now onto its fourth version. And this one's all-new. Instead of the little sliding clip, it now appears the straps have a cute little lockable clip with cute little lockable jaws. Yeah, it's overkill, but let's also call it progress.

