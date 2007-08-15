The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

You Too Can Play Devil May Cry 4

dmc4demoplayable.jpg Can you feel it? That is Leipzig fever! Later this month, the Leipzig Games Convention kicks off in, well, Leipzig, Germany. As McWhertor posted earlier today, the event will boast a WipeOut HD demo. That's not all! Devil May Cry 4 will be on the show floor for plebes to play. According to Capcom Eurosoft senior marketing director Michael Pattison:

Devil May Cry is one of Capcom's key brands, and Leipzig Games Convention provides an excellent opportunity for both PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 gamers to get hands on experience of the latest addition in the series that defines stylish action.

How much will be playable isn't known, but yes, it will be playable. That's what counts, no? DMC4 on the floor [1Up]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles