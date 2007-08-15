You Too Can Play Devil May Cry 4

Can you feel it? That is Leipzig fever! Later this month, the Leipzig Games Convention kicks off in, well, Leipzig, Germany. As McWhertor posted earlier today, the event will boast a WipeOut HD demo. That's not all! Devil May Cry 4 will be on the show floor for plebes to play. According to Capcom Eurosoft senior marketing director Michael Pattison:
Devil May Cry is one of Capcom's key brands, and Leipzig Games Convention provides an excellent opportunity for both PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 gamers to get hands on experience of the latest addition in the series that defines stylish action.
How much will be playable isn't known, but yes, it will be playable. That's what counts, no? DMC4 on the floor [1Up]
