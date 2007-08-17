The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Ziff-Davis Money Troubles Come To A Head

egm_16_bit.jpgThe publisher of Electronic Gaming Monthly and Games for Windows Magazine, Ziff-Davis Media, failed to make an interest payment yesterday and announced that it was negotiating with its lenders to restructure a rather sizable debt. The company, which also owns the web sites 1UP, FileFront, GameVideos, MyCheats and GameTab, owes some $US390 million, a figure which CEO Josh Young says "was put on the company when it was a very different scale." The group now employs less than 300, down from 1200 at one point.Ziff-Davis has been trying to reduce some of its debt by selling off properties, attempting to court buyers for other pubs, and has cut down the number of magazines under its umbrella, shutting down the Official PlayStation Magazine earlier this year.

No, it doesn't sound good, but Young says that "Operationally, we're in very good shape." I'll tell you who's in good shape; GameVideos' Mark MacDonald! Guy must've run track in high school or something.

ZIFF SKIPS PAYMENT [NY Post]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles