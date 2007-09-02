2K Plays With Nickelodeon

2K Games and 2K Sports have a new little brother / sister to kick around as Take-Two announces the formation of 2K Play, a new publishing label dedicated to causal, family-friendly fare. To prove their family-fare-iness, they've also announced a partnership with Nickelodeon to develop games based off popular children's properties. The first two games released under the 2K Play label will be Dora The Explorer and Go, Diego, Go! for the DS.
"We welcome our new partnership with 2K Play," said Shaul Olmert, Vice President/Digital Media products for Nickelodeon and MTVN Kids and Family Group. "This is the first time Go, Diego, Go! is coming to handheld and console systems and will mark Dora the Explorer's debut on the popular Nintendo DSâ„¢ system. We are excited to welcome 2K Play into our growing family of innovative digital products."
I've not seen GDG (hip appreviation for children's program), but Dora seems like a natural fit for the DS. Finally we can poke that bastard Swiper right in the damn eye. Everybody chant "Backpack" to get to the press release!
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Announces New 2K Play Publishing Label and Video Game Partnership with Kid's Entertainment Leader, Nickelodeon
New label leverages growing casual game market
Nick Jr. Preschool Television Hits Dora the Explorer and Go, Diego, Go! lead new 2K Play portfolio of family-friendly games
New York, NY - September 10, 2007 - Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) today announced the formation of 2K Play, a new publishing label dedicated to casual gaming. As part of the 2K Play initiative, Take-Two also announced an expansive new handheld and console video game licensing agreement with Nickelodeon, a partnership involving top-rated properties including Nick Jr. preschool television hits, Dora the Explorer and Go, Diego, Go!
Dora the Explorer and Go, Diego, Go! will be the first titles under the new 2K Play label and will be released this fall in North America. According to Nielsen ratings (4/2/07-7/1/07), Dora the Explorer and Go, Diego, Go! are the top two ranked television shows for kids 2-5. The NPD Group cites Dora the Explorer as the #1 toy licence in 2006 based on dollar sales and Go, Diego, Go! is now supported by over 300 licensees worldwide.
2K Play joins leading publishing labels 2K Games and 2K Sports as a new division in the 2K portfolio. The new label will absorb Take-Two's Global Star Software label, including the Carnival Games brand, the Cat Daddy Games studio and PC games based on the popular Deal or No Deal franchise.
"The 2K Play label targets the growing market of casual gamers interested in accessible, high-quality products," said Christoph Hartmann, President of 2K. "It will be home to games that are fun and engaging for players of varied skill types and ages. Our exciting initiative with Nick Jr. will offer a host of games featuring world-famous brands that appeal to the family-friendly gamer."
Additional information regarding the 2K Play lineup of games will be available in the coming months.
