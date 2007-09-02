2K Plays With Nickelodeon

2K Games and 2K Sports have a new little brother / sister to kick around as Take-Two announces the formation of 2K Play, a new publishing label dedicated to causal, family-friendly fare. To prove their family-fare-iness, they've also announced a partnership with Nickelodeon to develop games based off popular children's properties. The first two games released under the 2K Play label will be Dora The Explorer and Go, Diego, Go! for the DS.

"We welcome our new partnership with 2K Play," said Shaul Olmert, Vice President/Digital Media products for Nickelodeon and MTVN Kids and Family Group. "This is the first time Go, Diego, Go! is coming to handheld and console systems and will mark Dora the Explorer's debut on the popular Nintendo DSâ„¢ system. We are excited to welcome 2K Play into our growing family of innovative digital products."

I've not seen GDG (hip appreviation for children's program), but Dora seems like a natural fit for the DS. Finally we can poke that bastard Swiper right in the damn eye. Everybody chant "Backpack" to get to the press release!