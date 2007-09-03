The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

360 Accessories Hit Europe September 7, 26

EU360s.jpgEurope, don't worry. You weren't forgotten about when Microsoft announced their American release dates for the 360's new accessories range. They were just working out how much later you'd see them. Answer being: September 7. And 26. See, the IM chatpad will be released on the 7th, for Â£24.99. But the rest of the stuff? Being held back for the Halo 3 release. The Halo 3 wireless headset and themed controllers go on sale on September 26, the same day as the game's release, and will both go for Â£34.99. Press release is after the click if you're dying to hear the official word.

LONDON - 31st August 2007 - Xbox 360 fanatics are invited to accessorise with Microsoft's new Xbox 360 Limited Edition Halo 3 Wireless Controllers and Headset available in Europe from 26th September, and the Xbox 360 Messenger Kit, available from 7th September across the region.

As "Halo 3" launches across Europe on 26th September, two new high-quality Xbox 360 Limited Edition Halo 3 Wireless Controllers will also be available. Legendary comic book artist and "Spawn" creator, Todd McFarlane, has masterfully designed these controllers featuring both the Covenant Brute and Master Chiefâ„¢ themes. Both fade and scratch-resistant controllers come with a Limited Edition "Halo 3" Master Chiefâ„¢ figurine designed by McFarlane himself for an estimated retail price of Â£34.99.

The Spartan green and gold Xbox 360 Limited Edition Halo 3 Wireless Headset provides the mobility and communication essential for soldiers in their fight against the Covenant. With high-quality voice connections over Xbox LIVE, this accessory will be available for an estimated retail price of Â£34.99.

The Xbox 360 Messenger Kit, which includes a Chatpad and Xbox 360 headset for an estimated retail price of Â£24.99, allows users to easily chat with friends or family on Xbox LIVE and Windows-based PCs. The automatically backlit Chatpad quickly connects to any Xbox 360 controller and can be easily controlled with simple thumb strokes so users can simultaneously chat and play games with ease.

