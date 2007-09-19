360 NHL 2K8 Gets Reelmaker

Last week 2K Sports unleashed NHL 2K8 on the suspecting populace, garnering slightly above average reviews all around with the notable exception of 1up, who gave it a 4 out of 10. Ouch. Perhaps they would have changed their tune had 2K released the new Reelmaker feature with the game, instead of dropping 400 Microsoft points worth of DLC a week later. Reelmaker is an add-on for the Xbox 360 version of the game that allows players to edit together replays of the in-game action, changing angles and adding their own sound and special effects to create highlight reels that can then be shared via Xbox Live. Really doesn't sound like the kind of feature hardcore hockey fans could really sink their teeth into, but I could be wrong. Any budding directors/hockey gamers in the audience?

2K Sports Introduces the Revolutionary 2K Reelmaker to NHLÂ® 2K8

Today, publisher 2K Sports proudly announces that the 2K Reelmaker is now available in the latest edition of the critically acclaimed NHLÂ® 2K series, NHLÂ® 2K8. The revolutionary 2K Reelmaker is the first feature of its kind for any online hockey title and allows gamers to create custom highlight videos viewable on Xbox LIVE.

The 2K NHL franchise returns this year with an entirely new NHL experience featuring revolutionary right stick controls, a ground breaking face-off system, all-new goaltending, stunning, next gen visuals highlighting redesigned player models and animations, and the innovative 2K Reelmaker!

While playing NHLÂ® 2K8 gamers can now save exciting replays and load them into the 2K Reelmaker, using the powerful video editing tools to create custom camera angles, adding their own sound and special effects, adjusting the speed of the replays, and much more. Gamers can then show off their reel by uploading it to Xbox LIVE for other NHLÂ® 2K8 players to enjoy, adding an entirely new level to the NHL 2K online sports community experience.

NHLÂ® 2K8 is available in stores now and the 2K Reelmaker is available on the Xbox LIVE Marketplace for 400 Microsoft Points. For more information on NHLÂ® 2K8 visit: http://www.2ksports.com/games/nhl2k8/.