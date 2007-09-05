360, PS3 Owners Roll On Big Rims, Wii Owners At Home Studying

The idea that the Wii isn't in direct competition with the "other two" isn't new. It's been expressed dozens of times in dozens of ways. Never as...poignantly as this, though. Nintendo's George Harrison:

Consider three 30-something suburbanites. On a Saturday morning, two of them drive their big SUVs into a tyre shop to buy big new chrome rims. The third is home online, doing product comparisons to figure out which hybrid he wants to buy.

There you have it, Wii owners. You're total nerds. Fun, Games, and an Interview With Nintendo [The Motley Fool, via Go Nintendo]