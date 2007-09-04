The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

60GB PS3 Back In Stock For Humans To Buy

Farmer%20Mel.jpg Man, we were so worried! Over nothing!! 60GB PS3s are back in stock. Earlier, we brought news that SonyStyle.com has run plum out of 60GBs. Sony mouthpiece David Karraker previously confirmed that there was no more 60GB stock left and that all had been sent off to retailers. Maybe they sent them back? Who cares! 60GB PS3s are available at a hundred bucks off the original price. Make hay while you can.

Pro tip: If you are in the market for a PS3, don't buy now. Wait until they eventually knock a hundred bucks off the 80GB PS3 — or better yet the inevitable 100 or 120GB one. I've heard of screwing early adaptors, but this could get silly! PS3 Back In Stock [GamePro]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles