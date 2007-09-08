8 Million Xfire Users Can't Be Wrong

Online community thingy Xfire is celebrating. It just chalked up its eight millionth subscriber. Which has led to hard partying at Xfire HQ, as well as the release of some hard numbers. And man do I love bullshit numbers. Those 8 million subscribers have logged 120,000 man-years of play (dog and fish years were unavailable at time of writing), and are racking up over 440,000 hours worth of WoW a day. At the other end of the spectrum, Diablo 2 is still being played, with 12,502 hours a day logged. That's some dedication right there. Xfire hits 8 million users [Gamesindustry.biz]