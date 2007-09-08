A Really Nifty Pinball Emulator

The only gaming company actually listed as such in the CEDIA catalogue was Game Cabinets Inc. which sells MAME-loaded gaming cabinets.
While I found the cabinets surprisingly pricey and their disco-fied CrystalCade immensely gaudy, I was very impressed with the guts of their machines and their incredible take on pinball.
