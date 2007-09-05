A Very Important Question (About My Hair)

To: Crecente From: Bashcraft RE: Austin

Since January, I have been focused on one goal: My hair. Namely, growing it out. It's gotten to the point where I have a rather nice rockstar mullet — close to something Ronnie Wood had in 1973. But! At the end of the day, it is still a mullet. This summer has been hot and sticky. Dealing with my 'do has been a real drag. At home, I always have to put up my hair, and I'm getting somewhat tired of dealing with it. So. I ask you. Should I cut the mullet? That will kill it, you know.

