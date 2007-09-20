Ace Combat 6 Hands-On Impressions, Round 2

It's been two months since our last hands on with this 360 exclusive—and most of the initial impressions hold up. It still looks really nice. Without bothering to read any of the control mappings or recent experience with the series, it was really easy to pick up and start swooping & shooting—the controls were a bit tight for my taste, though. That said, overall it made for a solid, fun experience, even for someone who doesn't play the aerial combat genre with real regularity.