Activision Talking Up Bizarre's New Racer

They don't mess around. No sooner is the ink dry on Activisions purchase of Project Gotham creator Bizarre than they're out talking it up. As you'd expect, Bizarre are going to be put to work on a racing game. How good a racing game? Why, a damn good one, of course. Activision's Robin Kaminsky:

We believe Bizarre's development capabilities coupled with Activision's world class marketing and distribution resources should enable us to take the racing genre beyond where it is today.

Let's hope she really means it, and doesn't just mean they'll take the genre from where it is and...add a few wet roads and some bikes. Activision: 'We'll drive rivals crazy' [MCV]