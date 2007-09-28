The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Activision Talking Up Bizarre's New Racer

activisionrobin.jpgThey don't mess around. No sooner is the ink dry on Activisions purchase of Project Gotham creator Bizarre than they're out talking it up. As you'd expect, Bizarre are going to be put to work on a racing game. How good a racing game? Why, a damn good one, of course. Activision's Robin Kaminsky:

We believe Bizarre's development capabilities coupled with Activision's world class marketing and distribution resources should enable us to take the racing genre beyond where it is today.

Let's hope she really means it, and doesn't just mean they'll take the genre from where it is and...add a few wet roads and some bikes. Activision: 'We'll drive rivals crazy' [MCV]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles