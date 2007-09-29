The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Advance Wars 2 Real, Playable In France

AW2.jpgThe 2007 Micromania Games Show is going down in Paris right now. Most of the stuff on-hand is old-ish, but one game there, it's brand new. So new we'd previously only heard its very name, and knew nothing of its details or appearance. That game: Advance Wars 2 for the DS, sequel to, oh, only the best game to ever grace the system. GAF resident Sad_Panda was lucky enough to get his hands on it:

AW 2DS did receive a complete overhaul in terms of design. Gone are Max, Andy and the others, replaced by a whole new crew. IS went with a whole new, more realistic, miltary look, and quite frankly, it seemed like a pretty wise move. Graphically-wise, the look went with the new design, though it looked pretty much the same. New combat animations were pretty low-quality though, blurry and badly animated. Surely that's gonna be fixed by the time it comes out. Had time to notice a new unit - bike infantry unit - and that pretty much sums it up.

A new look? New characters? It's not like I wasn't already interested, I was completely interested. Now? I'm looking for ways to cram a little more interest in. Advance Wars 2 playable in Paris @ MGS 2007 [Sad_Panda @ NeoGAF]

Comments

  • HiKaizer Guest

    Personally I enjoyed the characters that they'd been developing ever since the first Advance Wars on GBA. Like characters in a book you grew attached to them and they were quite vibrant and unique. I'll be disappointed if they actually have done away with them completely.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles