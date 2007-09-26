The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

An Elite Loaner

elite360forash.jpg Shortly before I left for the Tokyo Game Show, my "fixed" Xbox 360 crapped out (right after I got it back from repairs). And when I returned from TGS, there was an Xbox 360 Elite waiting for me. Microsoft sent me a "loaner", while my console is getting fixed. I put my 20GB HDD on it and am not using the HDMI cable. The machine does seem to run quieter than my first-gen Xbox 360. But man, the Elite sure can get hot. Here's the pickle, though: It's an American Elite, and I live in Japan. Not sure if that makes life easier or not. Wouldn't it be nice if Microsoft sent everyone whose console broke an Elite to hold them over during the repair wait? Expensive, too!

Editor's note: Sadly the Elite does not included a die shrink (it should have, though), which means it runs just as loud and as hot as your average Xbox 360. So make sure you really enjoy that HDMI port!

Comments

  • SpiceMan Guest

    It amazes me how long it takes for Microsoft to repair these machines in other countries, especially with the yanks being told to wait 4-6 weeks. Meanwhile I had mine sent, repaired and returned in 6 days. Sure the volume wouldn't be the same down here but surely they'd have bigger facilities over there?

    0
  • lsd Guest

    My Aussie Elite is definitely quieter than other 360s I've heard -- it's as quiet as the Wii when there's no disc spinning, though it still makes a racket when you're playing a game from DVD. It pumps out a lot of heat too, so I'd say that new heatsink etc. is doing its job quite nicely.

    0
  • bubblebunz Guest

    Your 360 broke so microsoft gave you an elite as a loaner. You're morphing into Imelda Marcos.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles