Analysts Boldly Predict New Red Dead Revolver, Max Payne

Analysts love conference calls. It's as if they are bears, and the money-talking words of a group of businesspersons at a long oak table are sweet, delicious honey. They also love predictions. I love this prediction. Ben Schachter, Evan Wilson and The Pachter all agree that Take-Two will be digging up two franchises in the next couple of years. One is Max Payne. The other is Red Dead Revolver. That would be great! I'm a man who loves his Leone westerns, and Red Dead was just one long slightly-interactive tip of the hat to those classics. A current-gen sequel, where the gameplay actually matches the mood and setting, would be a winner. Analysts' double-take on Take-Two earnings [GameSpot]