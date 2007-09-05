Analysts Predict PS3 Price Cut Again

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

pachterparade.jpgAs the holiday season approaches, video game analysts' thoughts go to their holiday bonuses, and there's no better way to get a bonus than to be an internet famous analyst like Michael Pachter, which is exactly what Michael Pachter has done. This is why we listen to him when he predicts a price cut for the 80GB PS3 in time for the holidays.

Wedbush Morgan Securities analyst Michael Pachter said in his latest report, "We note that Sony recently acknowledged that it will no longer produce its 60Gb PS3, and we expect the price of the 80Gb PS3 to be reduced to $US499 before the holidays, maintaining a premium SKU at that price point."

Seems like a no-brainer to me, really. Pachter's prediction is backed up by the simExchange's analyst Jesse Divnich, which I liken to Gary Coleman trying to back up John Shaft.

Analysts: 80GB PS3 to Drop to $499 This Year [GameDaily BIZ]

