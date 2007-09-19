Just got an email from Nintendo Australia. Inside, a whole bunch of release dates for upcoming titles. Any good news? Maybe! Depends on how optimistic you are. Metroid is coming in...November. November 9. Mario Galaxy's also November, due on the 29th. Phantom Hourglass is confirmed as October 11, Umbrella Chronicles is December 13, Zack and Wiki is expected in "mid-December" and Smash Bros is...well, Smash Bros is nowhere to be seen.
Anyone For Nintendo Australia Release Dates?
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink