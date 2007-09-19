Anyone For Nintendo Australia Release Dates?

Just got an email from Nintendo Australia. Inside, a whole bunch of release dates for upcoming titles. Any good news? Maybe! Depends on how optimistic you are. Metroid is coming in...November. November 9. Mario Galaxy's also November, due on the 29th. Phantom Hourglass is confirmed as October 11, Umbrella Chronicles is December 13, Zack and Wiki is expected in "mid-December" and Smash Bros is...well, Smash Bros is nowhere to be seen.