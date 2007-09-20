Ape Escape Coming To Nicktoons

Ape Escape may have already gotten the anime treatment in Japan, but here in the States we'll be getting our first shots of Ape Escape animation in early 2008. Frederator Productions is teaming with Project 51, Hawaii Film Partners, and Showcase Entertainment to create a series of 38 two-minute long animated shorts based on the monkey bondage video game series. The shorts should begin airing in early 2008 on the Nicktoons network. Frederator has a production blog up gives some entertaining insight into the whole monkey business. Check it out!

