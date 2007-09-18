Assassin's Creed: The Action Figure

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

altairaction.jpgBeing a bit of a toy collector myself, I used to subscribe to ToyFare because it was an excellent bathroom reading material. Then one day they realised I had never actually paid for my subscription, which is why the folks over at bits, bytes, pixels and sprites caught this highly detailed NECA figure of Altair from Assassin's Creed. It's due out in November to coincide with the game's release, and will most likely end up a one-shot. Assassin's just don't lend themselves well to plucky, action-figure friendly sidekicks.

