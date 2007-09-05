At Least Threadless Love E For All

Community t-shirt vendor Threadless is no stranger to video game collaborations/sponsorships. They've held design contests centred around themes like PaRappa the Rapper, LocoRoco and Bioshock—and they ain't stoppin' now. Partnering with E For All for their latest competition, budding Illustrator users can win fabulous prizes, including a Wii, cold hard cashola, and tickets to the E For All expo.
So make with the puns and emo imagery, kids, and let's do this.
E For All Loves Threadless [Threadless]
