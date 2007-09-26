Attack of the Clones (And Ash)

It must be some tradition, but this group of Star Wars fans lines up and walks around the TGS grounds constantly. We think maybe that's all they do. Can you imagine that planning phone call?

"Hey Fred, you coming with us to march around TGS tomorrow in our Stormtrooper suits?" "The fact that you even had to ask me questions your commitment to this project. I'll be there, but I hope that you won't."

"Today is the worst day of my life."