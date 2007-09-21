Auran Hires Dr Evil, Demands $2 Million

I was just looking at the site, and noticed we're running banner ads for Fury's $1 million challenge. Luke did a quick piece back in mid-August about the original competition, if you'd like some reference.

If you navigate to Auran's official site for their soon-to-be-released hack'n'slash MMO, you'll notice they've upped the prize pool to $2 million.

You know, because a cool mil just wasn't enough.

FURY Challenge Extended - $2 Million in Prizes [UnleashTheFury.com, Official Site]