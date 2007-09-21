Auran Hires Dr Evil, Demands $2 Million

I was just looking at the site, and noticed we're running banner ads for Fury's $1 million challenge. Luke did a quick piece back in mid-August about the original competition, if you'd like some reference.
If you navigate to Auran's official site for their soon-to-be-released hack'n'slash MMO, you'll notice they've upped the prize pool to $2 million.
You know, because a cool mil just wasn't enough.
FURY Challenge Extended - $2 Million in Prizes [UnleashTheFury.com, Official Site]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink