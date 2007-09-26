Aussie Sales Charts

Never saw this coming. After depriving Australia of Super Paper Mario for five months, Nintendo finally released it last week. How'd it do? As you'd expect a tasty burger to do when dropped in the hands of a desperate, starving man: it was gobbled up. We didn't even pause for breath. Also nice seeing Heavenly Sword at #2, proving that Australian PS3 owners do play games on the system, and didn't just buy it to show off their new HDTVs with.

1) Super Paper Mario 2) Heavenly Sword 3) SingStar Pop Hits (Bundle) 4) SingStar 90s (Bundle) 5) SingStar 90s 6) World in Conflict 7) Ratatouille (PS2) 8) Sims 2: Bon Voyage 9) Pokemon DIamond 10) Medal of Honour: Airborne (360)

[charts courtesy of GfK]