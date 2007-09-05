To: Ashcraft From: Crecente Re: Yes, I Actually Bought A PS3 Game. To Play.

I was going to fly out to Austin today to attend both the Austin Game Developers Conference and the launch party for Tabula Rasa, but something Halo-flavoured came up and I wasn't able to make it. Michael Fahey was kind enough to step in to take my place. He is on the ground there now, I think, or should be soon. Fun town, I'm a bit jealous.

What you missed: Xbox 360 Chatpad In The House Halo Invades Madame Tussauds War Is Not A game Lair, the Lighter Microsoft Investigator Confirms Halo 3 Manual Xbox 360 Fall Update to Bring Parental Timer Mercenaries 2 Not Blowing Shit Up This Year Reviews Over Lunch I took a bit of time off today to take my wife and son to see Transformers at the local restaurant movie theatre, besides the place smelling like cat piss it was a fun time. Being a child of the 70s, I've never been much of a Transformers fan, I sorta missed that boat. But seeing robots tear off each other's metallic appendages changed my mind. I suspect the cartoons were never so cool. The Next Michael Bay adaptation totally has to be of Space Battleship Yamamoto. Do it. DO IT.