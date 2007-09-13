Look at that calendar there on your (awfully untidy) desk. Know what today is? It's September 13. Yes, Australia, that means the PSP Slim is now in the retail channel, ready for you to purchase for the recommended retail price of $279.95. Or not. It's up to you, really. It's slim, it's lite, it still runs out of charge too quickly and it's still a devil to keep clean. On the bright side it plays all the old PSP games, is thinner, lighter and...newer.
Australia, You May Now Purchase A PSP Slim
