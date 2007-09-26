Australian Halo 3 Ltd Editions Contain Foam, Discs Fine

Looks like Microsoft's packaging woes aren't global. While the rubbish packaging on Halo 3's special editions in the US have scratched a whole ton of discs, Australian copies look like they're coming packed with a nice piece of foam padding inside the box, which keeps the disc pressed against the cover and prevents all the scratching. Nice to catch a break for once, Australia, isn't it? [thanks Enrico!]

Editor's note: Well, it's comforting to know we're alright. Microsoft must love us or something.