Australian Halo 3 Ltd Editions Contain Foam, Discs Fine

Looks like Microsoft's packaging woes aren't global. While the rubbish packaging on Halo 3's special editions in the US have scratched a whole ton of discs, Australian copies look like they're coming packed with a nice piece of foam padding inside the box, which keeps the disc pressed against the cover and prevents all the scratching. Nice to catch a break for once, Australia, isn't it? [thanks Enrico!]
Editor's note: Well, it's comforting to know we're alright. Microsoft must love us or something.
Yup i noticed that my copy also had a foam padding bit between the book and the game disc in the package which kept the game disc in place. However the bonus disc was off the spindle in my package however that compartment had nothing sharp so my disc was safe! Glad i didn't have to return it! Just annoyed at Brian Lam at gizmodo for giving away the ending.