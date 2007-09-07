Australian Sales Charts

What is it with Brain Training? Nintendo spend all this money advertising the sequel and people are buying more of the original. And not just this week, loads of times. Nutty. That peculiarity aside, Australia still loves BioShock, and while the PC version slipped a pinch the 360 one is still at #1.

1) Bioshock (360) 2) Singstar 90s (Software) 3) Brain Training 4) Singstar 90s (Bundle) 5) Bioshock (PC) 6) Pokemon DIamond 7) Mario Party 8 8) Pokemon Pearl 9) AFL 2007 10) World of Warcraft

[charts courtesy of GfK]