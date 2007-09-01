The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Auto Assault To Die Gruesome Death Tonight

auto_assault_rip.jpgAs we reported back in June, NetDevil's vehicular combat MMO Auto Assault is closing its virtual garage doors forever. In just a few hours from now, the MMO will be nothing more than a memory for its fans. The NCsoft team promises a "wild, crazy event tonight" and hints at some nice bonuses for those who log on for one last hurrah. Some lucky Auto Assault players will even receive a "parting gift" that will include a chance to play other NCsoft titles such as Tabula Rasa and City of Heroes. Not a bad way to see off a friend.

Festivities kick off at 9 PM Central Time, ending at midnight, and are scheduled to include "all sorts of nutty things." Have fun, guys. Rest in peace, Auto Assault.

Auto Assault News [Official Site]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles