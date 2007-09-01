Auto Assault To Die Gruesome Death Tonight

As we reported back in June, NetDevil's vehicular combat MMO Auto Assault is closing its virtual garage doors forever. In just a few hours from now, the MMO will be nothing more than a memory for its fans. The NCsoft team promises a "wild, crazy event tonight" and hints at some nice bonuses for those who log on for one last hurrah. Some lucky Auto Assault players will even receive a "parting gift" that will include a chance to play other NCsoft titles such as Tabula Rasa and City of Heroes. Not a bad way to see off a friend.
Festivities kick off at 9 PM Central Time, ending at midnight, and are scheduled to include "all sorts of nutty things." Have fun, guys. Rest in peace, Auto Assault.
Auto Assault News [Official Site]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink