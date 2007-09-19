Avalanche Engine 2.0 Debuts At TGS

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

avalanche2.jpgSwedish developer Avalanche Studios powered their free-roaming action title Just Cause with their own Avalanche Engine, and now they're taking it to the next level with aptly named Avalanche Engine 2.0. The newly completed engine features support for truly huge environments without seams, as well as advanced character rendering systems for animation, facial rendering, and emotional modelling to simulate human behavior. Well it certainly renders some killer rocks. Perhaps they'll show something a little meatier at the Tokyo Game Show this weekend, where Avalanche 2.0 will make its worldwide debut. Avalanche Studios Announce the latest Next Generation Game Technology

Avalanche studios prepare to demonstrate the latest in Game Technology at Tokyo Games Show

Stockholm, 18th September 2007, Avalanche Studios, one of Europe's leading independent games developers, today announced the completion of their latest groundbreaking game engine. The Avalanche engine version 2.0 architected for the next generation of consoles which simulates advanced scalable landscapes and high end characterisation, is set to make its first appearance at this years' Tokyo Game Show.

The Avalanche Engine, acclaimed for powering Avalanche studios multimillion selling game, Just Cause has seen recent advancements in its engine technology set to support the next generation console game experiences.

The engine provides a seamless level of detail allowing huge environments and worlds to be navigated with inexplicable accuracy. Latest advancements include expanded support for transition between different climate zones, advancements to the character system including state of the art animation, AI, facial rendering and emotional modeling that recreates human life like characteristics and behavior.

Christofer Sundburg, Avalanche Studios CEO said, "Ultimately the engine will enable us to create games of epic scale and with great variation across genres and artistic styles for the next generation of gaming experiences. The latest screen shots speak for themselves, with detail that has never before been seen in characterisation and game landscaping".

Following a year of development Avalanche Studios are pleased to reveal the first screenshots from the 2.0 version of the acclaimed engine.

