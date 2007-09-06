The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Baby Crawls For First Time...To Xbox 360 Controller

From our dear reader Phil:

My son has been on the verge of crawling for a couple weeks, but what finally got him to push himself over the top was the tantalising promise of an Xbox 360 controller, which I cruelly had to take from him afterward for fear he'd slobber it to death.

I've never understood the whole baby thing, but this video brought tears to my eyes. Because that poor, poor remote that will surely be covered in poopoo, peepee and baby puke the first time Phil turns his back on his demon child.

