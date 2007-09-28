Badass MGS4 Figures

Yup. Badassery abounds with these two. From Medicom, these are 1/6 scale and, like real toys, are fully articulated. Due to ship early next year, you can choose from Grandpa Snake or Raiden-with-the-killer-heels, but don't expect them to come cheap. Just...don't. In fact, expect them to cost you around $US 150-200, depending on how nice your local toy store and/or friendly online importer are. 1/6 rah raiden and solid snake from medicom [TOYSREVIL]